PREVENT TRAGEDY THIS SUMMER – SIGN UP FOR VACSWIM NOW

With the arrival of summer and with the commencement of SA Water VACSWIM just one month away for most regional and metropolitan locations, organisers are urging families to sign up before online registrations close on December 19 to avoid missing out.

In the Far North of South Australia the three VACSWIM locations are

Coober Pedy Swimming Pool

Enrolments for this location opened on Thursday, 1 September 2016 and close on Monday, 19 December 2016. Parents may register their children without payment at Coober Pedy, until it is know if the program will be going ahead or not.

Program Dates

Monday, 16 to Friday, 20 January 2017

Program Operator : District Council of Coober Pedy. For information, please call the District Council of Coober Pedy on (08) 8672 4600 or the Coober Pedy Swimming Pool on (08) 8672 5388.

Booking PDF

Click to download

Address : 17 Paxton Road, Coober Pedy

Onsite Enrolment Location

Enrolment forms are to be submitted to the District Council of Coober Pedy (733 Hutchinson Street) or the Coober Pedy Swimming Pool (17 Paxton Road).

Programs Offered

All SA Water VACSWIM SA locations use a program that meets the National Water Safety Education Competency Framework.

Swim & Survive (Levels 1 – 7)

Advanced and Senior Awards will not be offered at this site.

For further information, please contact the District Council of Coober Pedy on (08) 8672 4600 or go to the SA Water VACSWIM Program Page.

Program Fees $30.00

Enrolment Fee (plus $5 surcharge for onsite enrolments) Stages 1-7 $5.00 Pay entry fee at pool

Other Information

A family (4 children or more) enrolment fee is capped at $130 and pool entry fee capped at $20. Parents or guardians must produce their Medicare card as proof of family.

Over 7,000 primary school aged children are already enrolled and this number is expected to double before the program start date of January 3, 2017. Providers including Surf Life Saving SA, Royal Life Saving SA, YMCA and a number of independent providers are bracing for up to 14,000 children to fill the 130 beach and pool locations delivering VACSWIM right across South Australia from Penong to Mount Gambier.

Whilst the majority of programs commence on January 3, a number of locations will offer VACSWIM this month (December). Onsite registration is available for some beach and pool locations at the commencement of the program but online sign up on or before December 19 is the best way to avoid increased enrolment fees and disappointment.

Boasting over 50 years of history, SA Water VACSWIM is a week-long aquatic safety program (not a learn to swim program) that aims to teach children vital water safety and survival techniques that could save lives this summer including first aid, entering and exiting the water correctly, surf and sun safety and what a child can do if they find themselves in trouble.

VACSWIM is described as the best value for money aquatic safety holiday program with individual enrolment starting at $30 per participant, and is proudly supported by the Government of South Australia through the Office for Recreation and Sport (ORS) and major sponsor SA Water. To find out more and to register families can log onto www.vacswimsa.com.au

To view VACSWIM locations by region – www.vacswimsa.com.au/vacswim-locations/

To watch the VACSWIM TVC with ‘Buddy’ – https://youtu.be/xya-YVXCJTE