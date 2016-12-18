FIRE BAN & FIRE DANGER RATING ADVICE FOR MONDAY 19 December 2016

TOTAL FIRE BANS have been declared for Monday, 19 December 2016 in the following Fire Ban Districts:
Northwest Pastoral – Very High
Northeast Pastoral – High
Flinders – Very High
West Coast – Severe
Eastern Eyre Peninsula – Severe
Lower Eyre Peninsula – Severe
Mid North – Severe
Mount Lofty Ranges – Severe
Adelaide Metropolitan – High
Yorke Peninsula – Severe
Kangaroo Island – Very High
Riverland – Very High
Murraylands – Severe
Upper South East – Severe
Lower South East – Severe
Where Total Fire Bans have been declared, very hazardous fire weather conditions are predicted.
The Total Fire Ban will apply for 24 hours from midnight tonight to midnight tomorrow.
The CFS recommends that you implement your Bushfire Survival Plan.
FIRE DANGER RATING
Where fire ban districts have a forecast fire danger rating of Severe, well prepared and actively defended houses can offer safety during a fire.
If you don’t have a plan to ensure your survival, leaving early before a fire starts is your safest option.
In making your plan, you should be aware that in high fire danger conditions, essential services including mains-fed electricity and water supply may not be available due to the prevailing weather conditions.
Landowners are asked to adhere to local harvest codes of practice which are available from your local council.
Landowners are also asked to ensure that any burn-off activities conducted today are fully extinguished before midnight tonight.
Agencies are advised to activate their Total Fire Ban procedures in preparation for these predicted fire weather conditions.
For further information contact the Bushfire Information Hotline on 1300 362 361 or visit http://www.cfs.sa.gov.au