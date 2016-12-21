NBN SWITCH-ON DATES ANNOUNCED FOR SOME REGIONAL AREAS

Posted on December 21, 2016 by

From the 16-12-2016 to 30-12-2016 the nbn will switch on in areas including Moonta, Two Wells, Jamestown, Balaklava, Peterborough, Kadina and Wallaroo as well as parts of Edwardstown, Gawler and Gepps Cross between Christmas and New Year. *See table below of latest switch-ons.”

State Corporate Affairs manager Jill Bottrall said this represented the final wave of work before the end of 2016.

“Activating fast broadband through a retailer is easy – but users should take the time to think about what kind of monthly plan they want in terms of speed and data, and how to best use it to benefit their lives.”

“While the nbn network is currently available to 30 per cent of South Australians – mainly in regional areas – over the next six months about 50 per cent of properties across regional and metropolitan Adelaide are forecast to gain access to it,” she said.

Three new technologies have been deployed and switched on in South Australia:
 The Sky Muster satellite,
 Fibre to the Node (FTTN), and
 Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC)

“In 2017 nbn will start construction of a 4th new technology in the form of the lightening-fast Fibre to the Curb (FTTC) in regional and city areas – and more fixed wireless technology will be rolled out in regional areas that currently have little or no access to broadband at present”, said Ms Bottrall.

For information on how to order an nbn™ service through a retail service provider, visit http://www.nbn.com.au

*End-user experience, including the speeds actually achieved over the nbn™ network, depends on the technology over which services are delivered to your premises and some factors outside our control like equipment quality, software, broadband plans, signal reception and how the end-user’s service provider designs its network.

*Switch-on dates    No of Premises
16/12/2016 Clare                           2537
16/12/2016 Tailem Bend            1200
23/12/2016 Moonta                     1647
23/12/2016 Two Wells                  920
23/12/2016 Edwardstown          1530
23/12/2016 Jamestown              1000
30/12/2016 Balaklava                 1347
30/12/2016 Gawler (2FSAMs)  5498
30/12/2016 Peterborough         1441
30/12/2016 Gepps Cross         11,170
30/12/2016 Kadina/Wallaroo  8279

About Coober Pedy Regional Times

South Australian Outback/Regional Newspaper and Community Forum Copyright material - disclaimer applies
This entry was posted in GENERAL News and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.