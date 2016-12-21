NBN SWITCH-ON DATES ANNOUNCED FOR SOME REGIONAL AREAS

From the 16-12-2016 to 30-12-2016 the nbn will switch on in areas including Moonta, Two Wells, Jamestown, Balaklava, Peterborough, Kadina and Wallaroo as well as parts of Edwardstown, Gawler and Gepps Cross between Christmas and New Year. *See table below of latest switch-ons.”

State Corporate Affairs manager Jill Bottrall said this represented the final wave of work before the end of 2016.

“Activating fast broadband through a retailer is easy – but users should take the time to think about what kind of monthly plan they want in terms of speed and data, and how to best use it to benefit their lives.”

“While the nbn network is currently available to 30 per cent of South Australians – mainly in regional areas – over the next six months about 50 per cent of properties across regional and metropolitan Adelaide are forecast to gain access to it,” she said.

Three new technologies have been deployed and switched on in South Australia:

 The Sky Muster satellite,

 Fibre to the Node (FTTN), and

 Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC)

“In 2017 nbn will start construction of a 4th new technology in the form of the lightening-fast Fibre to the Curb (FTTC) in regional and city areas – and more fixed wireless technology will be rolled out in regional areas that currently have little or no access to broadband at present”, said Ms Bottrall.

For information on how to order an nbn™ service through a retail service provider, visit http://www.nbn.com.au

*End-user experience, including the speeds actually achieved over the nbn™ network, depends on the technology over which services are delivered to your premises and some factors outside our control like equipment quality, software, broadband plans, signal reception and how the end-user’s service provider designs its network.

*Switch-on dates No of Premises

16/12/2016 Clare 2537

16/12/2016 Tailem Bend 1200

23/12/2016 Moonta 1647

23/12/2016 Two Wells 920

23/12/2016 Edwardstown 1530

23/12/2016 Jamestown 1000

30/12/2016 Balaklava 1347

30/12/2016 Gawler (2FSAMs) 5498

30/12/2016 Peterborough 1441

30/12/2016 Gepps Cross 11,170

30/12/2016 Kadina/Wallaroo 8279