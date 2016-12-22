WEATHER WARNING – HEAVY RAINS FOR COOBER PEDY & FAR NORTH DURING CHRISTMAS!

Coober Pedy and surrounding areas can expect several days of heavy rain over Christmas.

Storm clouds are moving across from Western Australia where tropical cyclone Yvette is on track to make landfall over the north coast of Western Australia during the Christmas period. With predominantly north easterly winds rain is expected to begin falling heavily in the Far North from Sunday 25th – Wednesday 28th December.

At this stage rainfall from 5 – 20 or 40 mm a day can be expected around Coober Pedy during this time.

There is a only a small crew of SES volunteers in town at the moment and residents need to take adequate steps to avoid any flooding events.

Local residents need to get in early and collect sandbags from the council works yard any time up to 4:00 pm – 10 filled bags per customer, 15 filled bags for a business.

Senior Sgt Allan Dawson (Coober Pedy Police) suggests that travellers should adhere to the standard DPTI warnings to stay off closed roads. “I would advise people to be prepared when driving on outback roads that at times they can become stranded due to vehicle breakdown etc. Travellers are further advised to have adequate water, food, safety and first aid provisions on board at all times,” said Snr. Sgt Dawson.

Thick cloud over northern WA within a broad region of low pressure is generating showers and thunderstorms, most severe over the Kimberley at the present time. Predominantly north and north east winds are driving the WA weather across to the NE Pastoral District.

Those travelling during this period and remote residents should keep an eye on the weather and keep emergency numbers handy.