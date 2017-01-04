LOW COST GLASSES FOR SA LOW INCOME EARNERS

A new program has been launched to help vulnerable and disadvantaged South Australians with vision problems to access good quality, affordable glasses.

Glasses SA has been developed in partnership with Optometry SA and is being delivered by participating optometrists to provide very low cost glasses to the most disadvantaged in the community. All optometrists in South Australia have been invited to participate in the program.

People eligible for Glasses SA will pay a maximum of $25 for glasses with single vision lenses, $50 for those with bi-focal lenses and $100 for glasses with multi-focal lenses.

Eligible people can get a new pair of glasses through Glasses SA every three years.

People who receive a full Centrelink pension, such as an age pension or a disability pension, or receive full Newstart Allowance are eligible for Glasses SA.

Children who are dependants of people who qualify for the GlassesSA scheme, will also be eligible for glasses, meaning that many children will have access to low cost glasses.

Minister for Communities and Social Inclusion, Zoe Bettison said, “I encourage people who are eligible to contact Glasses SA or visit a participating optometrist to take advantage of this program.”

“This program is further evidence of the State Government’s commitment to easing cost of living pressures for South Australians.”

Participating optometrists will have a Glasses SA sticker displayed in their window.

Glasses SA provides low cost glasses to the most disadvantaged people in South Australia, no matter where they live.

For more information go to http://www.sa.gov.au/concessions/GlassesSA, visit a participating optometrist or call Glasses SA on 1300 762 577.