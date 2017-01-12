NEW WIND TURBINES FOR COOBER PEDY

Posted on January 12, 2017 by
img_1846cfb

The first of two new wind turbines was erected this morning at Coober Pedy

The new power project at Coober Pedy has today seen the first mast of two Senvion MM92 turbines from the company’s two-megawatt (MW) portfolio standing verticle against the western horizon.

The nacelle and rotor blades (made in the Senvion’s Portugal factory) are yet to be erected.

The project that is owned by Energy Developments Limited (EDL) will also use a unique combination of solar and battery storage to reduce Coober Pedy’s reliance on diesel fuel.

Commercial operations are expected to commence in the second half of 2017.

About Coober Pedy Regional Times

South Australian Outback/Regional Newspaper and Community Forum Copyright material - disclaimer applies
This entry was posted in COOBER PEDY News & Events, GENERAL News. Bookmark the permalink.